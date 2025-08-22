403
AAFT And Helping Hand Foundation Join Hands To Promote Emerging Talent In Art And Culture
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 2025 – In a landmark initiative to uplift, encourage, and showcase emerging talent in the creative fields, AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television) has partnered with Helping Hand Foundation, led by Jagriti Saxena, National President, and supported by Naina Layal, acclaimed singer and proud alumna of AAFT. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was officially signed between the two institutions, marking the beginning of a powerful alliance dedicated to nurturing creativity across India.
At the launch ceremony, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and a global ambassador of creative arts, delivered an electrifying message to the youth:“The one thing that you have that nobody else has is you - your voice, your mind, your story, your vision. So write and draw and build and play and dance and live only as you can.”
He invited young minds to come forward and submit their pieces of art, music, writing, and performance to a newly launched digital platform designed to discover, mentor, and promote undiscovered talent.
The collaboration aims to provide a national stage for aspiring artists, especially those from underserved backgrounds, helping them break barriers and gain visibility. From music and dance to painting, film, photography, writing, and beyond - the initiative will welcome submissions from every form of creative expression.
Naina Layal, who has risen to fame through her voice and perseverance, expressed her gratitude to her alma mater and emphasized the need to support raw talent. Jagriti Saxena, a long-time advocate for empowerment through culture, hailed the MoU as“a mission to make art accessible and artists heard.”
With AAFT's legacy in creative education and Helping Hand Foundation's strong grassroots presence, this collaboration is poised to create lasting impact by providing deserving artists the platform, mentorship, and exposure they need to shine. The event will be supported by AAFT International Skill Development Council and ICMEI.
