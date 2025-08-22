403
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Inaugurated The“The Kunj” A Flagship Retail And Cultural Destination
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21 August 2025, Delhi: Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh inaugurated the“The Kunj” a flagship retail and cultural destination dedicated to celebrating and promoting the diverse heritage of Indian handicrafts and handlooms located at Plot No. 8, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Conceived and developed by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), The Kunj is a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at empowering artisans, enhancing market access, and reimagining the craft sector through a design-led, experiential lens event was graced by Shri Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles. Also present were senior officials from the Ministry including the Secretary (Textiles), Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) and Development Commissioner (Handlooms), and sector dignitaries .
Speaking at the event Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh said that The Kunj is India's first such initiative dedicated to promoting crafts at this large scale and in lines with the vision of Central Govt to take artisans“from gaon to global.”He expressed confidence that the success of The Kunj will serve as an exemplar for similar initiatives across the country and reaffirm India's stature as a global hub for traditional knowledge systems and handmade excellence.
The Minister undertook a comprehensive walkthrough of The Kunj complex, engaging with master artisans, brand founders, curators, and participating retailers. He visited the curated retail shops, live craft demonstration zone, interactive workshop area, and exhibition area covered the ground and first floor of the complex, taking particular interest in the depth, diversity, and craftsmanship represented across the space. Marking the launch of a three-month inaugural celebration, The Kunj features a curated blend of retail showrooms/shops, live craft demonstration area, artisan-led workshop, culinary experience, and immersive exhibition
The Union Minister commended the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) and all associated teams-including conceptual planner teams, marketing team and design curators for their collective efforts in bringing the vision of The Kunj to life. He appreciated the seamless integration of cultural heritage, creative enterprise, and experiential engagement, noting that the complex not only offers dignified and contemporary retail opportunities for artisans but also redefines public interaction with India's handcrafted legacy Union Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Shilp Bhawan, the Office of DC (Handicrafts). The Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to all contributors behind The Kunj-including Ministry officials, infrastructure and design partners, creative collaborators, and the artisan community-for establishing a benchmark in how crafts are presented, promoted, and made accessible.
