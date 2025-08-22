QMC, Al Jazeera Media Network Sign Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) entered into a cooperation agreement with Al Jazeera Media Network, represented by the Al Jazeera Media Institute (AJMI), yesterday in the presence of various officials from both organisations.

The agreement was executed on behalf of QMC by the Director of the Office of International Cooperation and Agreements, Abdullah Ghanem Al Muhannadi, and on behalf of Al Jazeera Media Network by the Director of AJMI Eman Al Amri. This agreement is designed to enhance collaboration in media training and production, as well as to develop national competencies through the creation and execution of specialised training programmes.

Additionally, it encompasses practical training within the studios and facilities of AJMI, along with the organisation of workshops and the provision of developmental consultations in technical, strategic, and operational areas. Al Muhannadi highlighted that the signing of this agreement signifies the Corporation's dedication to investing in knowledge and cultivating high-level media competencies, viewing it as a crucial step towards establishing a comprehensive national media system that meets global standards.

“Undoubtedly, this agreement is a strategic cooperation that aims to attract international expertise and develop professional competence in line with international standards. It also confirms the commitment of both sides to support the media industry in Qatar and enhance the capabilities of media cadres through advanced training programmes,” he said.

Furthermore, the agreement provides exclusive advantages to QMC in terms of training courses and media productions, thereby contributing to the enhancement of the human and creative capacities of employees across its various sectors, while adapting to the rapid changes in the media industry.

Al Amri expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, confirming that the Institute will commit its expertise and resources in media training and development to support this agreement, thus reinforcing the status of Qatari media and equipping its professionals for future challenges.

“We consider this step the culmination of a shared vision that unites us to achieve integration in the development of national media and support its cadres with knowledge, experience, and modern skills. In this agreement, we have been keen to reflect the spirit of true partnership that unites both sides.

“We will culminate this by designing a specialised training programme to meet the needs of our colleagues at the Qatar Media Corporation, in addition to creating a practical and integrated environment by leveraging the Institute's facilities and expertise in organising advanced courses and exchanging the best media expertise and practices,” she said.