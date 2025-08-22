Aquacool Highlights Workplace Hydration Benefits As UK Businesses Focus On Employee Wellbeing

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Access to clean, readily available drinking water is increasingly recognised as a key component of workplace wellbeing strategies across the UK. With the summer months often bringing warmer conditions and higher physical activity levels, ensuring employees, students, and visitors have convenient hydration points has become a growing priority for facility managers, schools, and business leaders.According to guidance from the NHS, adults are advised to drink between six and eight glasses of fluid a day to maintain proper hydration levels. Water is cited as the best choice, being calorie‐free and essential for multiple bodily functions, including temperature regulation, cognitive performance, and overall wellbeing. For workplaces, this means that installing accessible hydration facilities, such as a drinking water fountain , is more than an amenity - it forms part of a wider commitment to employee health.In many UK offices, educational institutions, leisure centres, and public buildings, drinking fountains and plumbed‐in water coolers are becoming standard fixtures. These permanent installations help ensure a reliable source of safe drinking water while reducing dependency on single‐use bottled water. Studies from WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme) indicate that increasing refill points can contribute significantly to cutting plastic waste, aligning with sustainability goals set out in the UK Government's Resources and Waste Strategy.Modern water drinking fountain designs also prioritise hygiene. Touch‐free dispensing options, filtration technology, and durable materials make them suitable for high‐traffic environments without compromising water quality. These advancements have been particularly relevant since the pandemic, when heightened awareness around hygiene prompted many organisations to review their public and employee facilities.Selecting the right hydration solution depends on foot traffic, placement, and intended use. For example, a high‐capacity plumbed‐in water cooler may suit an open‐plan office or manufacturing site, while a compact cooler may be more appropriate for a small meeting space. Outdoor‐rated drinking fountains can serve parks, playgrounds, and sports venues where year‐round, weather‐resistant hydration points are needed.By integrating reliable hydration options into their facilities, organisations not only meet the needs of their workforce and visitors but also contribute to national health objectives and environmental targets. Access to water throughout the day supports concentration, reduces fatigue, and encourages healthier lifestyle habits - benefits that extend beyond the workplace into the wider community.Aquacool, based in Bury, England, supplies a wide range of drinking water solutions, including plumbed‐in and freestanding water dispensers, bottle‐fed units, mains‐fed systems, and fixed drinking fountains for indoor and outdoor use. These installations are designed to meet the needs of offices, education providers, leisure facilities, and public‐sector environments seeking to enhance hydration availability in a cost‐effective and environmentally conscious way.For more information on workplace hydration solutions, visit .

