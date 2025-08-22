Novada Debuts Zero-Code Data Acquisition Platform At Affiliate World Europe 2025

Novada logo

Novada

Technology Provider Demonstrates Automated Scraping Solutions for Performance Marketing Industry at Budapest Conference

SAN JOSE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Budapest, September 5, 2025 - Novada , a leading proxy technology service provider, announces the debut of its automated scraping solutions at Affiliate World Europe . The company demonstrates how businesses can reduce data collection costs by 90% and increase decision-making speed by 10x through zero-code data acquisition technology.The announcement comes as performance marketing professionals gather in Budapest for the industry's premier conference. Novada's solutions address critical data infrastructure needs for advertisers, publishers, and technology service providers in the affiliate marketing ecosystem.DATA INFRASTRUCTURE FOR PERFORMANCE MARKETINGNovada provides ad verification and market research capabilities for advertisers, anti-ban technologies and multi-account management solutions for traffic publishers, and stable data infrastructure for technology service providers. The company's solutions transform data acquisition from a bottleneck into a business accelerator.WEB UNLOCKER TECHNOLOGYNovada's Web Unlocker employs dual-engine technology combining dynamic rendering support and residential IP masking. The solution bypasses Cloudflare and other protection systems while automatically handling CAPTCHA verification and IP blocking issues. The technology ensures consistent access success rates across diverse website defense mechanisms.AUTOMATED DATA ACQUISITION SYSTEMSThe company's automated data acquisition system delivers 99.9% success rates through simple URL input for structured JSON data output. The Browser API supports mainstream frameworks including Selenium, Puppeteer, and Playwright, reducing self-built infrastructure costs by 80%.Novada's Video Data API handles platform anti-scraping mechanisms and dynamic rendering technology, enabling video search, audio-video acquisition, multilingual text transcription, and metadata extraction. The system leverages Novada's proxy network to circumvent platform access limitations and geo-blocking.CUSTOM DATASET SERVICESNovada provides ready-to-use custom dataset services for businesses requiring immediate access to structured data. E-commerce sellers can access competitor pricing and review trends, while SEO specialists can obtain keyword search trend insights without technical implementation.All datasets undergo rigorous cleaning and validation processes to ensure accuracy and reliability. The company maintains strict compliance with international data collection standards including GDPR and CCPA.CONFERENCE DEMONSTRATIONDuring Affiliate World Europe, Novada's expert team demonstrates complete data solutions at Booth A50. Attendees can experience market analysis techniques, advertising strategy optimization, multi-platform account management, and enterprise-level data infrastructure construction.The company offers on-site technical consultations and customized data acquisition solutions for specific business scenarios. Conference attendees receive exclusive access to free trial credits, technical training resources, and collaboration packages.ABOUT NOVADANovada provides proxy solutions for enterprises building AI-era data infrastructure. The company offers residential proxies , datacenter proxies, mobile proxies, IPv6 proxies, web unlockers, scraping APIs, and custom dataset services.CONFERENCE DETAILSBooth: A50Dates: September 4-5Location: Budapest, HungaryContact: ...

