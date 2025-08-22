Fishery By-Products Market Worth $37.46 Billion By 2030- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, The fishery by-products market is estimated to be USD 26.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 37.46 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are seeking natural, sustainably sourced, and ethically sourced ingredients in food, cosmetics, supplements, healthcare products, and more. Fishery by-products, especially from verified and sustainable seafood sources, meet these criteria. For example, marine-derived collagen is labeled as a "clean-label" alternative to bovine and porcine collagen, which is especially appealing to pescatarians or consumers with dietary restrictions. Similarly, omega-3 oils extracted from fish waste are often considered for use in functional foods and supplements as "eco-friendly" or "zero-waste" alternatives.

Collagen to capture significant share within type segment of fishery by-products market.

Collagen and gelatin can be derived from fish skins, scales, and bones. Fish skin scales provide collagen and hydroxyapatite, while bones supply minerals like calcium and phosphorus, making by-products an abundant source for functional extraction. Fish gelatin is universally available as a gelling, stabilizing, and emulsifying agent or product in food product manufacturing, whether as a vegetarian or religious-compatible substitute for gelatin. Marine collagen peptides are increasingly utilized in the cosmetics and nutraceutical sectors as key active ingredients in anti-aging skincare formulations, daily dietary supplements, and ingestible beauty products. Fish-derived collagen is especially suited to consumers who avoid porcine or bovine sources for dietary or religious purposes. In pharmaceutical applications, fish-derived collagen is used in wound-healing biomaterial products, as well as medical-grade collagen coatings suitable for treating burns and tissue regenerative procedures.

Animal feed industry to witness significant CAGR in fishery by-products market during forecast period.

The animal feed industry is the largest consumer of fishery by-products, accounting for a significant share of the global market volume. Fishmeal and fish oil, in particular, are essential components of feed formulations for aquaculture, poultry, and swine. Fishmeal is valued for its high protein content and amino acid profile, while fish oil is a rich source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), crucial for the development and immune health of farmed animals. The global aquaculture industry is expanding, especially in the Asia Pacific and South America regions. As aquaculture production increases, so does demand-alongside a growing interest in fishery by-products, which contribute to sustainability. It is anticipated that more efficient sourcing of fishery by-products as alternatives to fishmeal will continue to grow. Both the poultry and swine sectors use fishmeal as a starter feed and in breeding stock formulations, partly because of its protein efficiency ratio. High feed costs and limited availability have restricted its use. Nonetheless, fishery by-products from non-edible parts (e.g., heads, bones, and viscera) are becoming increasingly important.

Based on region, Asia Pacific accounts for significant share of fishery by-products market.

In the global fishery by-products market, the Asia Pacific region has the greatest impact. Often called the "Fishery Super Continent," the region has abundant marine resources, large-scale aquaculture, and seafood processing deeply rooted in tradition. The main countries contributing to the region's fishery waste are China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea, with their aquaculture and marine fishing industries making up a significant portion of the world's fish and processing capacity. Therefore, the fishery discards and waste generated by these countries also hold huge potential for creating valuable by-products. Fishmeal, fish oil, collagen, gelatin, hydrolysates , silage (non-fish marine ingredients), chitosan, and marine enzymes represent by-products that can be produced from fishery waste. The market opportunity for these valorized by-products is growing due to several structural and demand-side factors. Poor fishery waste management has allowed fishery waste to grow into an incredibly valuable resource. The obvious impetus for fish waste valorization is the competition for marine resources as aquaculture practices expand in the Asia Pacific region. Aquaculture feed operations often rely on large volumes of fishmeal and fish oil (derived from fishery waste). For example, to fuel seafood demand, China and Vietnam have engaged in substantial increases in aquaculture production with corresponding increases in fish processing waste. Sustainability requires that reusing these industry by-products (waste) becomes common to improve the economic viability of fishery operations, support sustainability goals, and align with a circular resource economy.

The report profiles key players such as Pesquera Diamante Peru (Peru), Oceana Group Limited (South Africa), Scoular Company (US), Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway), Maruha Nichiro Corporation (Japan), Nippon Suisan Kais (Japan), Sopropêche (France), and Thai Union Ingredients (Thailand).

