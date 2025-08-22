Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notification On Acquisition Of Voting Rights


2025-08-22 02:16:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Artea Bankas AB has received notification on acquisition of voting rights.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
... , +370 610 44447

