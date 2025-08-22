Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prosafe SE: Operational Update July 2025


2025-08-22 02:16:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22 August 2025 - Fleet utilisation for July 2025 was 79%.

In Brazil, Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, and Safe Zephyrus operated at full capacity in July, achieving 99% commercial uptime.

Safe Caledonia continued successful operations at the Captain Field in the UK, delivering 100% commercial uptime in the period.

Safe Boreas is in Singapore ahead of her upcoming contract in Australia.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian


Attachment

  • 2025-08-21 - Operational update

MENAFN22082025004107003653ID1109961954

