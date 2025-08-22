403
AAFT Breaks Its Own World Record With The 124Th Edition Of The Festival Of Short Digital Films At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 2025: In a moment of pride and celebration, AAFT – Asian Academy of Film and Television marked a historic milestone by successfully conducting the 124th Edition of the Festival of Short Digital Films at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida - making it the only festival of its kind in the world to achieve such a remarkable feat.
Speaking to a packed audience of filmmakers, students, and media professionals from across India, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed deep satisfaction on the occasion.
“We have broken our own world record today. This festival is a testimony to the passion, creativity, and consistent excellence of our students and the institutions backing them,” said Dr. Marwah.
The festival is the collective outcome of a robust ecosystem built over decades:
AAFT – Asian Academy of Film and Television is at the core, with all short films being created by its students as part of their academic curriculum.
Marwah Films and Video Productions, under the leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, has produced over 3,600 films, giving students hands-on industry exposure.
Marwah Studios provides state-of-the-art international-level facilities, offered to students completely free of cost.
The International Film and Television Research Centre (IFTRC) enriches the process with ideation, workshops, and expert interactions to inspire compelling storytelling.
The Writers Association of India collaborates by offering a pool of skilled writers to mentor and brainstorm narratives.
The International Film and Television Club (IFTC) serves as the official presenter of the AAFT Festival.
The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) promotes the festival globally and adds visibility on international platforms.
Radio Noida 107.4 FM and MSTV play a key role in broadcasting and highlighting the achievements of each edition.
This powerful convergence of educational, creative, and promotional institutions has turned the AAFT Festival into a globally admired model of short film education and innovation.
The 124th edition featured outstanding student films, industry talks, and interactive sessions with veteran filmmakers - continuing the legacy of nurturing talent through hands-on filmmaking and real-world exposure.
