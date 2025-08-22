403
Matrix To Showcase Indigenous Defence Innovations At Defence &Technology Show 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Building on a decades-long focus on safety, compliance, and resilience, Matrix is set to participate in the Defence & Technology Show (DTS 2025). At the event, Matrix will showcase an integrated portfolio of security and telecom solutions designed to safeguard people, assets, and infrastructure. These solutions are not only 100% Made-in-India but also STQC ER-certified to ensure cybersecurity and data integrity aligned with Indian regulatory frameworks.
Set to be held at the Chennai Trade Centre, from 4th – 6th September, 2025, DTS brings together the Indian Armed Forces, Defence PSUs, large private players, DRDO, ISRO, foreign buyers, MSMEs, start-ups, and academic institutions to drive conversations around indigenisation, exports, innovation, and capacity building in the defence ecosystem.
At this distinguished event, Matrix will present its 100% Made-in-India portfolio of Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Telecom solutions-cyber-secure, scalable, and engineered for mission-critical environments. These solutions reflect Matrix's vision of enabling Atmanirbhar Bharat while addressing both domestic defence requirements and global export opportunities.
“At Matrix, our focus has always been on delivering technologies that are secure, resilient, and future-ready,” said Tarun Sharma, Head of Marketing at Matrix Comsec. He further adds, Our participation at DTS 2025 is an opportunity to engage directly with defence users, showcase our indigenous capabilities, and demonstrate how Made-in-India solutions can serve towards strengthening national security”
Why Matrix Stands Out:
STQC ER-Certified Solutions: Ensuring cybersecurity and data integrity aligned with Indian regulatory frameworks.
100% Made-in-India: From design to manufacturing, Matrix solutions are developed in-house, ensuring complete control over innovation and quality.
Vocal for Local: In alignment with the Government's mission, Matrix champions local innovation with global standards.
Matrix's portfolio of Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Telecom Solutions empowers police departments, paramilitary forces, and critical infrastructure operators with secure, scalable, and field-tested technologies designed for India's demanding conditions.
An Invitation to Experience Innovation Firsthand
Matrix invites defence professionals, policymakers, industry leaders, and international buyers to visit booth 207 at the Defence & Technology Show 2025, Chennai, and experience how its indigenous technologies are redefining trust, security, and self-reliance in India's defence sector.
