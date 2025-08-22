Skanska Constructs A Health Sciences Facility In Durham, North Carolina, USA For USD 69M, About SEK 690M

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Durham Tech Community College to construct the college's new health sciences building in Durham, North Carolina, USA. The contract is worth USD 69M, about SEK 690M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The project encompasses the construction of a three story, about 7,400 square meter facility to house Durham Tech Community College's Nursing, Surgical Technology, Anesthesia Technology, Respiratory Therapy, Clinical Research, and Occupational Therapy programs. The new building will also include allied health and simulation labs, classrooms, student collaboration areas and administrative support areas.

Construction will begin in September 2025 and will be completed in November 2027.

