AB KN Energies Holds A Webinar Regarding Unaudited Financial Results For The Six Months Of 2025

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Financial Officer Tomas Tumėnas who will introduce the Group's financial results for the six months of 2025 and will answer the participant questions.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.