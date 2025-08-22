Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AB KN Energies Holds A Webinar Regarding Unaudited Financial Results For The Six Months Of 2025


2025-08-22 02:01:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the 22nd of August 2025 at 9:00 (EET) AB KN Energies holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Financial Officer Tomas Tumėnas who will introduce the Group's financial results for the six months of 2025 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.

Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2025 HY1

