Huhtamäki Oyj establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme

Huhtamäki Oyj establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme
Huhtamäki Oyj has established a EUR 2 billion Euro Medium Term Note (“EMTN”) programme. The Central Bank of Ireland has approved the base prospectus for the EMTN programme on August 21, 2025. The base prospectus will be available on the website of Euronext Dublin at and on Huhtamaki's website at .
BNP PARIBAS is acting as the arranger of the EMTN programme.
The net proceeds from the notes issued under the EMTN programme will be used for general corporate purposes.
Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 10 686 7893
HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications
About Huhtamäki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.
Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18 000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at .
