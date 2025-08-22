Full List Of Changes In New Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs - Immunisation, No Feeding On Streets, Fine On Dog Lovers

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court modified its August 11 order on Friday in connection with the removal of stray dogs from Delhi streets. The Supreme Court said the earlier court direction on picking up stray dogs shall remain.

However, the court said, these dogs – except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour – must be released to their original areas after sterilisation and vaccination.

The Supreme Court also ordered that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs to be created in the Delhi-NCR area. The court said there have been instances due to such feeding instances.

List of all modifications direted by Supreme Court:

1. Municipal authorities shall comply with para 12, 12.1 and 12.2; prohibition on release of strays shall be stayed. "They shall be dewormed, vaccinated etc and sent back to the same area," Bar and Bench quoted Justice Vikram Nath as saying.

2. Dogs with aggressive behavior or with rabies shall be immunised and not be released.

3. No public feeding of dogs will be allowed.

4. Dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs to be created. "Under no condition feeding of stray dogs permitted. If violated, they will be proceeded under law," the court said, as per Live Law.

5. The directions in para 13 are reiterated with a modification: Any public or organisation shall not obstruct such services.

“Each individual dog lover and NGO that has approached this court shall deposit ₹25,000 and 2 lakh, respectively, with the registry of this court within a period of seven days, failing which they shall not be allowed to appear in the matter any further,” the court said.

“The amount deposited shall be used for the creation of infrastructure and facilities for stray dogs under the aegis of respective Municipal bodies,” the court added.

6. Animal lovers can move application before MCD for adoption of dogs

7. MCD will create helpline number for violation

(With inputs from Bar and Bench and Live Law)