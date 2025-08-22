When Is Pitru Paksha Starting THIS Year? Know Significance Of Rare Solar, Lunar Alignment

This year, after a century, a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse are about to occur simultaneously. As a result, this year's Pitru Paksha is going to be especially significant

Pitru Paksha 2025 is considered very auspicious in astrology. It's observed for Shraddha rites and remembrance of ancestors. This year, it's even rarer due to the simultaneous occurrence of a solar and lunar eclipse after nearly 100 years.Pitru Paksha begins on September 7th, coinciding with the year's second lunar eclipse. It concludes on September 21st with the year's final solar eclipse. Astrologers say this rare cosmic event happens after 100 years.It's believed that during this special time, ancestors return from heaven to their descendants. Over these 15 days, Shraddha rites, Pind Daan, and Tarpan ceremonies are performed across the country.Pitru Paksha starts after the full moon of Bhadrapada month and ends on the new moon of Ashwin month. This period is called Mahalaya Paksha or Pitru Paksha.The Puranas say ancestors' souls return to their descendants during this time, accepting Tarpan and Shraddha offerings and giving blessings. Scriptures mention that performing Shraddha brings peace to ancestors and happiness to the family.This Pitru Paksha is unique. A total lunar eclipse occurs at the beginning, and a solar eclipse on the last day (not visible in India). The lunar eclipse, visible in India, starts at 9:57 PM on September 7th and ends at 1:26 AM. It occurs in Aquarius and Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra, with the Moon and Rahu in the same sign.The alignment of solar and lunar eclipses after 100 years makes Pitru Paksha spiritually significant. Fortunes may change, especially for Gemini, Sagittarius, and Capricorn, who have a golden opportunity.