Grammy Winner Lil Nas X Arrested, Hospitalised After Roaming Streets In Underwear
Award-winning rapper Lil Nas X was arrested and hospitalised early Thursday morning in Los Angeles after he was seen roaming the streets nearly naked and acting disoriented, according to police and multiple reports, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter publication stated that the Grammy-winning "Old Town Road" star, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was reportedly spotted around 4 a.m. on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. The rapper was caught on video by TMZ wearing only underwear and cowboy boots as he walked down the street, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, said that the officers "arrived on the scene to find a man walking in the middle of the road and incoherent." The rapper was then reportedly transported to a local hospital for evaluation of a "possible overdose.""Upon arrival, the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer," a spokesperson for the LAPD said LAPD has not officially confirmed Lil Nas X's name in the arrest. However, according to THR, ABC7 reported that a source identified the suspect as the 25-year-old rapper, who is known for his bold fashion and music videos.
