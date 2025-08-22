Harshvardhan Rane's Brain Wants To Prep For Next Exam As There's No Shoot
Harshvardhan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a photo-collage of himself studying.
For the caption, he wrote:“No shoot today in #Gulmarg,Brain wants to use the day for next exam prep, but heart is waiting for #Deewaniyat teaser at 11 am today.”
Harshvardhan is currently busy shooting for“Silaa”, which also stars Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra. The film is directed by Omung Kumar, a National Award-winning filmmaker known for blending strong visuals with emotional storytelling, Silaa is an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama.
Zee Studios presents the Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment production in association with Innovations India, produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, Captain Rahul Bali, and co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.
He will also be seen in“Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” alongside Sonam Bajwa. The release of the film has been pushed as it is set for a Diwali release. The movie will now light up the screens on October 21.
The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 2. The makers of the passionate love story also treated the fans with the first look of the movie featuring Sonam and Harshvardhan.
Billed as a musical obsessive romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma.
The film is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written by Milap Milan Zaveri, who also directs the project. This marks Anshul Garg's debut as a feature film producer, following his success in the music industry with Desi Music Factory and Play DMF.
The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak. Following the shift in production from Vikir Films to the rapidly emerging Play DMF, led by Anshul Garg, the film has undergone a significant rebranding. The new creative team felt that the original title no longer reflected the story's updated vision and overall tone.
Directed by Milap Zaveri, the project is co-produced by Raghav Sharma. The upcoming film marks Harshvardhan Rane's first on-screen collaboration with Sonam Bajwa.
