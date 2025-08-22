Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Eritrea: Successful Cataract Surgery In Adi-Keih Hospital


2025-08-22 02:00:17
(MENAFN- APO Group)


In collaboration with the Sudanese Albeser Ophthalmologists team, successful cataract surgery was performed on over 400 patients at Adi-Keih Hospital between 14 July and 18 August.

Dr. Tsegazeab Kiflezgi, Medical Director of the hospital, said the patients who underwent surgery were those on the waiting list and came from the sub-zones of Senafe, Adi-Keih, Tserona, Segeneity, and Foro.

Mr. Alem Zekarias, Director of National Blindness Control at the Ministry of Health, noted that the collaboration with the Albeser Ophthalmologists team has lasted for over 15 years and has made a significant contribution in terms of experience sharing.

Mr. Alem also stated that similar surgeries have previously been conducted on 12,000 nationals in Dekemhare, Massawa, and Keren.

Ms. Soliana Abraha, a staff member at Adi-Keih Hospital, indicated that the surgeries were conducted free of charge.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

