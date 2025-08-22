Chiranjeevi Birthday: Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies Of The Actor

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrates his 70th birthday today. Let's take a look at his top 10 highest-grossing films

Worldwide gross: ₹244 crore

Directed by Surender Reddy, this 2019 film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah alongside Chiranjeevi. Made on a budget of ₹200 crore, it received critical acclaim but was a commercial failure.

Worldwide gross: ₹232 crore

Directed by Bobby, this 2023 film starred Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan alongside Chiranjeevi. Made on a budget of ₹125 crore, it became Chiranjeevi's biggest hit.

Worldwide gross: ₹164 crore

A remake of the 2014 Tamil film 'Kaththi' starring Vijay, this 2017 film was directed by V.V. Vinayak and made on a budget of ₹75 crore. Kajal Aggarwal played the female lead, and Tarun Arora was the villain. It marked a successful comeback for Chiranjeevi.

Worldwide gross: ₹108 crore

Released in 2022, this film starred Salman Khan, Nayanthara, and Satyadev alongside Chiranjeevi. A remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Lucifer' starring Mohanlal, it was made on a budget of ₹90 crore. Despite average reviews, it performed decently at the box office.

Worldwide gross: ₹71 crore

Directed by Koratala Siva, this 2022 film featured Ram Charan alongside Chiranjeevi, marking their first full-fledged collaboration. Pooja Hegde played the female lead opposite Ram Charan. Made on a budget of ₹130 crore, it became one of Chiranjeevi's biggest disasters.

Worldwide gross: ₹51.2 crore

Released in 2002 on a budget of ₹12 crore, this film was directed by B. Gopal and starred Arti Agarwal and Sonali Bendre opposite Chiranjeevi, with Shivaji and Prakash Raj in key roles. It became an industry hit.

Worldwide gross: ₹51 crore

Directed by V.V. Vinayak, this 2003 film was a remake of the 2002 Tamil film 'Ramana' starring Vijayakanth. Made on a budget of ₹15 crore, it starred Jyothika and Shriya Saran opposite Chiranjeevi. It was a massive hit and solidified Chiranjeevi's status as a megastar.

Worldwide gross: ₹50.8 crore

A remake of the Hindi film 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' starring Sanjay Dutt, this 2004 film was directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee. Sonali Bendre starred opposite Chiranjeevi, with Srikanth in another lead role. Made on a budget of ₹15 crore, it was a big hit.

Worldwide gross: ₹50 crore

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this 2006 film was made on a budget of ₹20 crore and starred Trisha Krishnan opposite Chiranjeevi, with Khushbu and Prakash Raj in key roles. Despite negative reviews, it performed well at the box office.

Worldwide gross: ₹40 crore

Directed by Prabhu Deva, this 2007 film was made on a budget of ₹20 crore and starred Srikanth alongside Chiranjeevi, with Karisma Kotak as the female lead. A sequel to 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' starring Sanjay Dutt, it received mixed reviews but was profitable.