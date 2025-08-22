“This Isn't Goodbye”: Indian Left-Arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Retires, Recalls Rise From Hyderabad Bylanes To International Stardom

New Delhi [India]: India left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket. With 66 ODI wickets at an average of 19.39, Sultana has the third-best for any India bowler to have taken at least 50 wickets in the format.

Sultana featured in two ODI World Cups, in 2009 and 2013, and grabbed 12 wickets in 11 fixtures at an average of 30.58. She has also played in three T20 World Cups from 2009 to 2014, and scalped seven wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 5.81.

In an Instagram post, Sultana wrote,“From the dusty bylanes of Hyderabad to the grand stages of world cricket, this journey has been nothing short of a dream - one etched with sweat, sacrifice, and countless hours of silent grind.”

"To have represented India at the highest level in World Cups, tours, and battles that tested both skill and spirit has been the greatest honour of my life. Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today," she said.

Sultana was picked by UP Warriorz (UPW) ahead of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. She played two matches in the tournament, going wicketless across five overs. In 2025, Sultana again played two games for UPW and only got to bowl one over. Sultana, 37, is also a BCCI Level 2 coach.

"There were days of triumph and nights of introspection. Injuries, comebacks, heartbreaks, and high-fives - the game gave me everything. And now, as I step away from this cherished chapter, I do so with no regrets, only overwhelming gratitude," she said.

"To my teammates - thank you for the camaraderie and the countless shared battles. To the coaches, selectors, support staff, and administrators who believed in me, thank you for giving wings to my ambition. To my mother and sister - you were my anchor, my storm, and my calm," she added.

"Cricket will always be home. Though the curtain falls on my career as a player, my love for the game burns brighter than ever. I look forward to contributing to the sport in newer ways to inspire, guide, and serve the game that made me who I am. This isn't goodbye. It's just the end of a golden chapter," Gouher concluded.