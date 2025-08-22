3 Big Reasons WWE Has Quietly Kept Randy Orton Away From Television Recently

Randy Orton hasn't been around on WWE TV, and there are a few surprising reasons why.

Randy Orton, much like Roman Reigns, does not have a full-time schedule. His limited yearly appearances mean that The Viper is only used when WWE needs him for a specific storyline or big event.

After his WrestleMania 41 open challenge against Joe Hendry, his Undisputed Championship match with John Cena at Backlash, and his King of the Ring run that ended in another runner-up finish, Orton hasn't been consistently booked. His sporadic schedule naturally keeps him off weekly programming until the company is ready with the next chapter.

Despite being one of the most experienced veterans, Orton's current character arc feels stagnant. He was written off television with a kayfabe injury in October 2024 after Kevin Owens' piledriver, but his return at Elimination Chamber 2025 didn't spark a lasting storyline.

The teased revival of his Legend Killer persona never fully materialized, as Owens' legitimate injury derailed their feud. Since then, WWE hasn't given him a major role, leaving him in limbo.

One of the more intriguing possibilities is WWE saving Orton for a major program against Cody Rhodes. Orton looked frustrated after once again losing in the King of the Ring finals, this time to Rhodes.

He even hinted that he would come after The American Nightmare if he dethroned John Cena. With Orton chasing his 15th world title, his resentment could fuel a heel turn, which WWE may be reserving him for.