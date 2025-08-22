BREAKING: Security Breach At Parliament As Man Jumps Wall, Caught By Security

According to sources, a man entered the Parliament building at around 6:30 am by jumping over the wall with the help of a tree. The security present in the Parliament building has caught the accused and is interrogating him.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.