Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BREAKING: Security Breach At Parliament As Man Jumps Wall, Caught By Security

BREAKING: Security Breach At Parliament As Man Jumps Wall, Caught By Security


2025-08-22 01:13:36
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

According to sources, a man entered the Parliament building at around 6:30 am by jumping over the wall with the help of a tree. The security present in the Parliament building has caught the accused and is interrogating him.

 

MENAFN22082025007385015968ID1109961800

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search