Anjali Tendulkar Buys Tiny Flat In Virar For ₹32 Lakh Check How Much She Had To Pay For Stamp Duty
In Indian cities like Mumbai, a 391 sq ft flat is usually considered very small. It generally falls under the“studio” or“1 RK/1 BHK” category. Such properties are typically bought for investment or rental purposes.Also Read | Saaniya Chandhok joins in as Tendulkar family marks 'new beginnings' | Watch
The deal was registered on May 30, with a stamp duty payment of ₹1.92 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000. As a woman buyer in Maharashtra, Anjali availed a 1% concession on stamp duty, which generally ranges between 5% and 7% depending on the area.
According to local brokers, residential rates in Virar range from ₹6,000 to ₹9,000 per sq ft or more, depending on location. Virar forms part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). It lies further north of the centre of the city.Also Read | Arjun Tendulkar net worth: How much does Sachin's 25-year-old son earn?
In recent times, a number of female celebrities have purchased real estate in and around Mumbai.
Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi bought a 3 BHK flat in Chembur, Mumbai, for ₹3 crore. The apartment, on Supreme Boulevard, is on the 9th floor and has a usable area of 938 sq ft.
The deal was registered on July 2. She paid ₹15 lakh stamp duty along with ₹30,000 registration fees. She bought two parking spaces.Kriti Sanon's luxury sea-facing penthouse
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently bought a luxury sea-facing duplex penthouse worth ₹78.2 crore in Mumbai's Bandra.
The property is in the upscale Supreme Prana project at Pali Hill. It covers 7,302 sq ft on the 14th and 15th floors and has six parking spaces.Also Read | Kriti Sanon buys ₹78-crore sea-facing bungalow-style penthouse in Bandra
The transaction was among the costliest in the city's suburbs, valued at around ₹1.18 lakh per sq ft. Sanon registered the property on August 14 and paid a stamp duty of ₹3.91 crore along with a ₹30,000 registration fee. As a woman homebuyer, she also received a 1% concession on stamp duty.
