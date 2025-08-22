Body Of Kashmiri Student Saba Rasool To Arrive In Delhi This Evening
Saba, a fourth-year medical student from Safakadal, Srinagar was pursuing MBBS at Urmia University of Medical Sciences in Iran.
Initial speculation from some foreign students had pointed to possible medical negligence in her treatment. However, her brother, who traveled to claim her body, categorically dismissed these allegations. He shared his late sister's messages, confirming that she was under the care of her professor, Dr. Shakeri, a well-regarded physician in Urmia, along with other faculty members of the medical sciences university.
Reports suggest that Saba was suffering from gastrointestinal complications and abdominal pain, diagnosed as ascites. She first consulted her professor for medical advice, but two days later, her condition worsened, and she was rushed from her dormitory to the emergency department of Urmia Hospital, where she tragically breathed her last.
Her funeral prayers were offered at the university campus, attended by students, faculty, and administrators. A memorial service was also organized at her dormitory to honor her memory.Read Also Shopian Woman's Death Sparks Murder Allegations, Police Launch Probe Kashmiri MBBS Student Dies In Iran; Family Seeks Repatriation
Expressing condolences, the President of Urmia University of Medical Sciences issued a message mourning the loss and extending sympathy to her family and colleagues.
With her body being flown to India, her family in Kashmir brace themselves to bid her a final farewell.
