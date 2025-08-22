President Aliyev's Vision Turns Kalbajar Into A Flagship Of Regional Revival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is rapidly restoring life to the territories liberated from occupation, with Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur at the center of this historic transformation. The government has mobilized all resources to build a modern economy in these regions – an economy rooted in cutting-edge infrastructure, sustainable development, and a vision of turning the liberated lands into vibrant centers of settlement, tourism, and investment.

Once known for their vast potential in tourism, recreation, and agriculture, these regions suffered decades of devastation under occupation, where infrastructure was deliberately destroyed, and opportunities for economic activity were eliminated. Today, however, they are witnessing an unprecedented revival: mines are being cleared, modern transport links are being constructed, and energy and residential projects are laying the foundation for large-scale resettlement. This comprehensive approach positions Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur not only as symbols of national revival but also as future hubs of tourism and economic growth in Azerbaijan.

In this context, Garabagh and its surrounding regions – once rich in natural beauty and opportunities for recreation – are now being strategically rebuilt, with the government's economic policy placing special emphasis on tourism, infrastructure, and security as cornerstones of long-term growth.

On August 21, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid a working visit to Kalbajar, where they inaugurated, inspected, and laid the foundation for multiple strategic projects. The visit once again highlighted Kalbajar's transformation from a war-torn district into one of the most promising economic and tourism centers in Azerbaijan.

Infrastructure – Building the arteries of development

At the heart of this transformation is infrastructure. President Ilham Aliyev conducted the technical opening of the Murovdag tunnel, a key component of the 82-kilometer Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway. Stretching 11.7 kilometers, the tunnel ranks among the longest in the world and stands as the longest in the CIS.

This mega-project not only symbolizes engineering prowess but also ensures year-round, safe transportation across the mountainous region where altitudes exceed 3,000 meters. Once completed, the road will directly connect Kalbajar with the iconic Istisu resort, paving the way for tourism revival while facilitating agricultural trade and local business development. With 87 percent of construction already finished, the highway is set to become a lifeline for the Eastern Zangazur region.

Tourism and economic branding – Kalbajar honey goes global

Kalbajar's unique ecological richness has long made it a center for beekeeping. During the visit, President Aliyev inaugurated the “Balland – Kalbajar Honey, Bee, and Beekeeping Products Store,” which not only supports local entrepreneurs but also introduces a global branding vision under the“Made in Azerbaijan” label.

By combining centuries-old traditions with modern production methods, local families such as the Mustafayevs are re-establishing Kalbajar as the honey capital of Azerbaijan. Plans to expand into international markets signal a broader strategy: transforming Kalbajar's natural wealth into an export-oriented, tourism-friendly economy.

Housing and resettlement – Restoring life to liberated lands

Equally crucial to Kalbajar's revival is the return of its population. President Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady laid the foundation stones for the 3rd and 4th residential complexes in Kalbajar, covering nearly 18 hectares and designed to house over 1,200 families. These projects, alongside the already completed first residential complex, demonstrate the government's commitment to sustainable resettlement.

The modern complexes will feature not just apartments but comprehensive infrastructure – from playgrounds and bicycle paths to household facilities and recreational areas. Such projects reflect Azerbaijan's post-war urban policy: rebuilding not only housing but entire communities with modern amenities.

Green energy – A model for sustainable development

Energy sustainability is another cornerstone of Kalbajar's new identity. The President inaugurated three small hydropower plants – Ashagi Vang, Nadirkhanli, and Chaykend – that will contribute to Azerbaijan's green energy goals while ensuring local electricity supply. Given Kalbajar's mountainous rivers and abundant water resources, renewable energy development here is both economically viable and environmentally strategic.

Culture, leisure, and tourism infrastructure

Tourism is set to become the defining feature of Kalbajar. The groundbreaking of Kalbajar City Park, a modern 11-hectare complex with cultural, recreational, and adventure zones, underlines this vision. Designed according to the city's master plan, the park will host an amphitheater, cafés, sports facilities, and green spaces – transforming the district into an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign visitors.

A strategic transformation in record time

Only few years after liberation, Kalbajar has become a showcase of Azerbaijan's reconstruction drive. The simultaneous development of transportation networks, residential complexes, renewable energy projects, and tourism infrastructure illustrates a holistic approach to regional growth.

President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized that liberated territories will not only be restored but developed as modern, smart cities. Kalbajar today reflects that ambition – a district that once symbolized devastation is rapidly becoming a center of tourism, agriculture, and green energy.

As the Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway nears completion and key infrastructure takes shape, Kalbajar is poised to emerge as a flagship of Azerbaijan's tourism sector, bridging natural beauty with modern development.