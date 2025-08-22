Russia Launches Propaganda Campaign In Europe“Russia Is Not My Enemy”
“Russia has launched the propaganda campaign 'Russia is not my enemy,' which has reached Romania. Stickers with this message are appearing in cities as part of the Kremlin's hybrid campaign aimed at creating the illusion of a 'peaceful partnership.' Through such tools of influence, Russia seeks to portray itself as a peacemaker, downplay its own crimes, and sow discord within European societies,” the statement said.
It is noted that similar actions have already been recorded in France and Italy, particularly through pro-Russian organizations.Read also: Russian propaganda spreads fake stories about Zelensky after Washington summit
The Center added that the purpose of the campaign is to undermine citizens' trust in the rule of law and democratic institutions in their countries, cast doubt on the Euro-Atlantic course, and discredit support for Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported, Russia has significantly intensified hybrid attacks on the EU's critical infrastructure since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
