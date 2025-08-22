Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Launches Propaganda Campaign In Europe“Russia Is Not My Enemy”

Russia Launches Propaganda Campaign In Europe“Russia Is Not My Enemy”


2025-08-22 01:08:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

“Russia has launched the propaganda campaign 'Russia is not my enemy,' which has reached Romania. Stickers with this message are appearing in cities as part of the Kremlin's hybrid campaign aimed at creating the illusion of a 'peaceful partnership.' Through such tools of influence, Russia seeks to portray itself as a peacemaker, downplay its own crimes, and sow discord within European societies,” the statement said.

It is noted that similar actions have already been recorded in France and Italy, particularly through pro-Russian organizations.

Read also: Russian propaganda spreads fake stories about Zelensky after Washington summit

The Center added that the purpose of the campaign is to undermine citizens' trust in the rule of law and democratic institutions in their countries, cast doubt on the Euro-Atlantic course, and discredit support for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia has significantly intensified hybrid attacks on the EU's critical infrastructure since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN22082025000193011044ID1109961781

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search