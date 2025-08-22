BTS Group AB (Publ) Interim Report January-June 2025
|MSEK
|Apr–Jun 2025
|Apr–Jun 2024
|Jan–Jun 2025
|Jan–Jun 2024
|Jul–Jun 2024/2025
|Jan–Dec 2024
|Net sales
|721
|730
|1,368
|1,348
|2,821
|2,802
|Currency adjusted growth
|7%
|3%
|5%
|5%
|5%
|5%
|EBITA
|84
|110
|143
|169
|339
|365
|EBITA margin
|11.7%
|15.1%
|10.5%
|12.5%
|12.0%
|13.0%
|EBIT
|65
|95
|106
|138
|266
|298
|EBIT margin
|9.0%
|13.0%
|7.7%
|10.2%
|9.4%
|10.6%
|Profit after tax
|39
|60
|65
|114
|338
|387
|Profit after tax, excl. reversed earn-out provision 1)
|39
|60
|65
|85
|171
|191
|Cash flow from operating activities
|–40
|–10
|–97
|17
|272
|386
|Earnings per share, SEK 2)
|2.03
|3.11
|3.35
|5.86
|17.42
|19.93
|Earnings per share, SEK, excl. reversed earn-out provision 1) 2)
|2.03
|3.11
|3.35
|4.39
|8.80
|9.84
|Net debt (+) / net cash (–)
|123
|–76
|123
|–76
|123
|–282
|Number of employees (EOP)
|1,1723)
|1,099
|1,1723)
|1,099
|1,1723)
|1,172
1) During the first quarter 2024, a provision of earn-out related to the earlier acquisition of RLI was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 29 for the first half of the year. For increased comparability, the 2024 profit before and after tax in this interim report is presented, including and excluding this reversal.
2) Before and after dilution of shares.
3) Acquisitions since the end of the second quarter previous year, have brought in 103 new employees.
For more information, please contact:
Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
...
+46-8-587 070 02
+46-708-78 80 19
This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on August 22, 2025.
About BTS Group
BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,200 professionals in 38 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS's services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over 35 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world's 100 largest global corporations.
BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.
For more information, please visit .
Attachment
-
BTS Q2 report 2025 EN FINAL
