Stockwik Publishes Quarterly Report January 1 - June 30, 2025
| APRIL 1 - JUNE 30 2025
| JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30 2025
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|MSEK
|Apr-Jun 2025
|Apr-Jun 2024
|Jan-Jun 2025
|Jan-Jun 2024
|Jul 2024-Jun 2025
|Jan-Dec 2024
|Net sales
|236.5
|213.6
|436.6
|414.4
|873.1
|850.9
|Gross margin, %
|55.5%
|59.3%
|59.0%
|60.6%
|58.7%
|59.5%
|EBITDA
|19.1
|16.8
|43.4
|39.3
|99.1
|95.1
|EBITDA margin, %
|8.1%
|7.9%
|9.9%
|9.5%
|11.4%
|11.2%
|Adjusted EBITDA1)
|21.8
|19.3
|48.5
|44.5
|107.8
|103.9
|Adjusted EBITDA margin, %
|9.2%
|9.0%
|11.1%
|10.7%
|12.4%
|12.2%
|EBITA
|8.4
|6.1
|22.0
|18.0
|56.3
|52.4
|EBITA margin, %
|3.6%
|2.9%
|5.0%
|4.3%
|6.5%
|6.2%
|Adjusted EBITA2)
|11.2
|7.2
|27.1
|21.8
|61.4
|56.2
|Adjusted EBITA margin, %
|4.7%
|3.4%
|6.2%
|5.3%
|7.0%
|6.6%
|EBIT
|6.7
|4.1
|18.7
|13.9
|49.5
|44.8
|EBIT margin, %
|2.8%
|1.9%
|4.3%
|3.4%
|5.7%
|5.3%
|Profit before tax
|-15.7
|-9.0
|-14.5
|-12.7
|-8.6
|-6.8
|Profit after tax
|-14.9
|-8.6
|-13.6
|-11.8
|-15.5
|-13.6
|Operational cashflow
|-4.3
|1.1
|-4.4
|14.2
|41.3
|59.9
|Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
|-2.36
|-1.36
|-2.15
|-1.85
|-2.46
|-2.16
|Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
|-2.36
|-1.36
|-2.15
|-1.85
|-2.46
|-2.16
|Average number of employees
|414
|398
|405
|398
|408
|404
|Equity ratio, %3)
|16.6%
|26.5%
|16.6%
|26.5%
|16.6%
|26.3%
|Net debt
|425.1
|405.7
|425.1
|405.7
|425.1
|385.8
|Net debt/EBITDA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4.29
|4.06
|Net debt/adjusted EBITDA1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3.94
|3.71
This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:00 (CEST) on August 22, 2025, through the designated contact person provided below.
For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, President and CEO
Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)
E-mail: ...
About Stockwik
Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.
Attachments
-
Stockwik 2Q25
250822 Stockwik publishes 2Q25
