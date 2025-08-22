Florida Memorial University Names William C. Mccormick, Jr. As 15Th President First Alumnus To Lead In 146-Year History

William C. McCormick, Jr. , MBA 15th President of FMU

Florida Memorial University

FMU Master Plan

FMU a Promise, A Furture

FMU Flags

FMU names William C. McCormick, Jr. as its 15th President - the first alumnus to lead in the university's 146-year history

- Walter Weatherington, Chair of the FMU Board of Trustees

MIAMI GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Memorial University (FMU) Board of Trustees proudly announces the appointment of William C. McCormick, Jr., MBA (Class of 1987), as the 15th President of the institution. This historic appointment marks the first time in FMU's 146-year history that an alumnus will lead the University.

McCormick, who has faithfully served as Interim President since June 22, 2024, has earned widespread respect for his visionary leadership, decisive management, and heartfelt commitment to FMU's mission. Under his stewardship, the University has experienced renewed morale among students, faculty, and staff; strengthened fiscal accountability through the implementation of an essential spending mandate; and improved vendor partnerships through value-engineered agreements.

“At this juncture on our journey, William McCormick is best suited to lead FMU, a place I know he loves and wants to see successful,” said Walter Weatherington, Chair of the FMU Board of Trustees.

Reflecting on his appointment, McCormick shared:“This is a special moment in my life, and I fully respect having the opportunity to pour back into my alma mater the same way it poured into me.”

A proud member of FMU's Class of 1987 , McCormick brings not only his 35 years of entrepreneurial expertise and business acumen, but also a deep, personal understanding of FMU's historic mission and enduring legacy. His presidency symbolizes a full-circle moment for the University, bridging its rich past with a bold, transformative future.

About Florida Memorial University

Founded in 1879, Florida Memorial University is a private, historically Black university located in Miami Gardens, Florida. As South Florida's only HBCU, FMU is committed to academic excellence, leadership development, and preparing students to succeed in a global society .

Learn more about Florida Memorial University at

William McCormick, Jr., MBA -President

Florida Memorial University

+1 305-626-3600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

FMU - Florida Memorial University

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.