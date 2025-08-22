Mac Welcomes Dolven: A Tactical RPG And Deckbuilder Arrives

Dolven Steam Capsule Image

Dolvens playing cards consist of 40 fantasy battle cards in this first installment.

Dolvens enemy characters are a mixed bag, this group is from the Snow Peaks biome

Dolven, the strategic deckbuilder RPG, is expanding to Mac this October-bringing tactical battles and rich lore to Apple gamers worldwide.

- Mike Roberts TKFYMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Covyne Entertainment and TKFY (The Kids From Yesterday) today announced that its upcoming RPG deckbuilder Dolven will expand to MacOS, ensuring Mac users can join PC players in experiencing the game's narrative-driven tactical combat. A free demo of Dolven will be available to both Mac and PC users during Steam Next Fest in October 2024.The developers at Covyne Entertainment have blended deckbuilding with grid-based combat and a rich fantasy narrative. Designed to give players the feeling of being the Dungeon Master, Dolven allows adventurers to command mercenaries, build powerful card hands, and face cursed dungeons filled with dark prophecies and an evil horde. The game draws influences from 'Dungeons & Dragons', Poker, Rock Paper Scissors and Chess.In the lead-up to its Next Fest release, Dolven will be showcased at several major industry events in Australia in Melbourne and Perth:Pixels Expo (Perth, WA) – September 2024IndieBrew Online Showcase – September 2024PAX Aus (Melbourne, VIC) – October 11–13, 2024 being Featured in the PAX Rising Indie Game AreaPAX Steam Festival for New Indie GamesMelbourne International Games Week Steam Festival – October 2024“We've always wanted Dolven to capture the sense of storytelling and strategy at the heart of tabletop RPGs,” said Andrew Naish, Founding Developer at Covyne Entertainment.“Bringing the game to Mac ensures more players can share that experience, and with Steam Next Fest and PAX Aus on the horizon, we're excited to put Dolven into the hands of the community. We've toiled away for over three years building it and we are very happy to finally be releasing the game.”"At TKFY, we love Apple and we love Mac. People forget how Apple is part of the fabric of gaming from its earliest days: Oregon Trail, Castle Wolfenstein, Wizardry, and Prince of Persia. We're not just talking mobile gaming and the AppStore which is the modern view. Millions of Mac users today represent an underserved audience eager for games-many own high-end devices with Apple Silicon that are awesome for gaming but lack options, leading to workarounds like Whisky for Windows titles, which are really only for enthusiasts. And selfishly, I just want to play on my own Mac!" said Mike Roberts, Studio Head, TKFYDolven will be presented at PAX Aus by Covyne Entertainment and partner studio TKFY. The Developers are available for interviews to deep dive into the gameplay and what makes Dolven unique as a new type of card deck builder. Find out more at the official Dolven website or visit the Steam page to take a closer look at what will be released this October.

Freewood Forsest Reveal Short

