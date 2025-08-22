Japanese E-Commerce Brand WAFUU Accelerates Global Push With New Logo

WAFUU Unveils New Brand Symbol

21 languages and shipping to 107 countries accelerate the company's global strategy - bringing“Japan's Now” to the world

TOKYO, SHIBUYA, JAPAN, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- QRESTIA Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; President & CEO: Hidemasa Fukada) today unveiled the new brand symbol (signet) for its cross‐border e‐commerce platform WAFUU . The symbol will be used alongside the existing logotype and will roll out progressively across the website, social channels, advertising and packaging.With a mission to make Japan's appeal more accessible worldwide, WAFUU provides a seamless cross‐border shopping experience with 21 languages, shipping to 107 countries, multi‐currency, and dozens of payment methods.Key highlightsNew brand symbol launched: used in tandem with the logotype to expand the brand's visual world.Vision made visible: the Fuji × wagasa motif expresses quality standards and curation with care.Global foundations: 21 languages / 107 countries / multi‐currency & numerous payment options reduce friction for international shoppers.Where it appears: official website, social media icons, banners/ads, packaging, and offline promotional materials.Design story - why Fuji and wagasaThe new symbol brings together two iconic Japanese motifs to articulate WAFUU's identity:Mount Fuji represents a Japan‐led quality benchmark and the foundation of WAFUU's curation.Wagasa (traditional Japanese paper umbrella) signals selecting what's genuinely good from many options and standing close to each customer.The overlapping forms depict WAFUU as an entry point connecting Japanese culture with the world's curiosity.Quote from Hidemasa Fukada, Founder & CEO, WAFUU“Beyond Borders - crossing boundaries.”“Living abroad and travelling widely showed me both the strong allure of Japan's market and how uneven access to it can be. With technology and creativity, WAFUU tackles this access gap. Through 21 languages and shipping to 107 countries, we are building a world where everyone can experience Japan's 'now' at the same time. If it's curated by us, it's worth discovering. We aim to be a global portal people trust.”About WAFUUWAFUU is a cross‐border e‐commerce platform offering a wide range of Japanese products - snacks, beauty, supplements, home electronics, food, anime/game merchandise and even tools. With 21 languages, shipping to 107 countries, multi‐currency and dozens of payment methods, WAFUU makes Japan's unique products - and the market culture behind them - available to the world in real time.Media contactQRESTIA Inc.Shibuya, Tokyo, JapanE: [insert email] | T: [insert phone]Media kit & logo download: [insert link]

