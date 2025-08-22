GECA Appoints European Crowdfunding Regulatory Expert Florence De Maupeou To Steering Committee

Florence de Maupeou, European crowdfunding regulatory expert, joins GECA steering committee to advance global equity crowdfunding harmonization.

France FinTech Deputy General Manager brings decade of regulatory expertise to advance global equity crowdfunding harmonization

- Andrew Field, Head of GECA Steering CommitteeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) today announced the appointment of Florence de Maupeou as strategic advisor to its steering committee. As Deputy General Manager for Institutional Relations & Crowdfunding at France FinTech , de Maupeou brings over a decade of European crowdfunding regulatory expertise to GECA's mission of creating borderless equity investment markets.De Maupeou's appointment strengthens GECA's regulatory capabilities as the organization works to harmonize international crowdfunding standards. Her leadership at Financement Participatif France (FPF) helped establish the regulatory framework that enabled over €9 billion in cumulative investment across 150+ platform members, positioning France as the first country to implement dedicated crowdfunding regulations."Florence's decade-long leadership in building France's crowdfunding regulatory framework makes her an invaluable addition to our team," said Andrew Field, Head of the GECA Steering Committee. "Her experience in harmonizing diverse stakeholder interests and creating regulatory clarity that enabled billions in investment flows perfectly aligns with GECA's mission to achieve similar harmonization on a global scale."Proven Track Record in Regulatory DevelopmentDe Maupeou's career spans the complete evolution of European participatory finance. Beginning at Babyloan, Europe's first microcredit crowdfunding platform, she served as Head of Institutional Relations before joining FPF at its founding in 2012. Her roles included Secretary General (2013), Treasurer (2014), and General Director (2014-2024), during which she developed industry codes of ethics and coordinated regulatory advocacy efforts.In June 2024, de Maupeou orchestrated the strategic merger between FPF and France FinTech, creating Europe's largest fintech association with over 350 members and 100 partners. The merger reflected her vision that crowdfunding's future requires broader fintech integration and European-wide coordination.European and Global PerspectiveAs Board Member of the European Digital Finance Association (EDFA), de Maupeou coordinates fintech policy across European markets. Her institutional relationships extend from the European Commission to national parliaments, providing GECA direct access to regulatory discussions and harmonization efforts spanning Europe's most sophisticated fintech markets.Her expertise encompasses all forms of participatory finance including equity crowdfunding, peer-to-peer lending, real estate crowdfunding, and cross-border operations. This comprehensive understanding positions her to address key challenges in international crowdfunding regulatory coordination.Advancing Global Harmonization"I'm honored to join GECA's steering committee at this transformative moment for global equity crowdfunding," de Maupeou commented. "Throughout my career, I've seen how effective regulatory frameworks can unlock innovation while protecting investors. GECA's vision for borderless crowdfunding resonates deeply with the lessons we've learned in Europe about the power of harmonized standards."De Maupeou's appointment supports GECA's four-pillar approach to global crowdfunding development: cross-border collaboration, regulatory harmonization, secondary market development, and investor education. Her proven ability to build consensus among diverse stakeholders while maintaining high standards aligns with GECA's strategy for creating sustainable borderless investment opportunities.About GECAThe Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is an international organization dedicated to advancing regulatory harmonization, market development, and best practices in equity crowdfunding worldwide. GECA advocates for "Crowd 2.0" - a revolutionary approach to equity crowdfunding that transcends borders and removes unnecessary barriers to investment. Learn more at thegeca.About Florence de MaupeouFlorence de Maupeou holds a master's degree in Social and Solidarity Economy and sociology. She developed her expertise in financial inclusion through field experience across India and Latin America before entering alternative finance in 2010. As Deputy General Manager for Institutional Relations & Crowdfunding at France FinTech, she oversees regulatory strategy for Europe's largest fintech association.Media Contact:GECA Steering CommitteeEmail: ...Website: thegecaJoin GECA's Mission:Visit thegeca/membership-app-form for supporter opportunities for platforms, service providers, and industry stakeholders.

Press Office

Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.