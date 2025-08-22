VBJ Since 1900 Presents The Florals Collection Inspired By The Nature

403
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 21st August 2025: VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, India's most trusted heirloom jewellery proudly unveiled its signature line – The Florals Collection, a wide range inspired by the graceful arcs of LysiMachia clethroides, a delicate Japanese bloom. This collection embodies the design story that began with VBJ's diamond ring that received the prestigious 'Ring of the Year' accolade at the National Jewellery Awards in 2023.
Drawing cues from this delicate nature of the flower, the collection explores floral design through a refined architectural lens. While jasmine flower remains deeply rooted in South Indian traditions, LysiMachia clethroides provides a fresh emotional resonance offering a dynamic shift from ornamental to sculptural, from conventional to contemporary.
“The Florals Collections is built on the belief that jewellery can hold both memory and movement, said Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ Since 1900. VBJ has crafted few iconic pieces and some ceremonial. We understand the responsibility that comes with design. This collection reflects our commitment to evolve while remaining anchored in meaning”.
Crafted in rose gold, the pieces feature elements such as round diamonds, Luxart enamel and pearls strikes a fine balance between craftsmanship and everyday functionality. The use of culet-top diamond settings enhance brilliance with fewer stones, giving space to form, line and finish. The designs are flexible and convertible allowing women to wear them across without compromising on comfort and expression.
“Our design approach values versatility in styling, said Jithendra Vummidi, Managing Partner, VBJ Since 1900. The natural fall of the flower has been used to create silhouettes that are fluid and precise. Each piece is intended to feel personal and intentional. This is a collection for women who appreciate jewellery for who they are and not just what they wear.
This thoughtfully curated collection comprises of necklaces, earrings, bangles, chains, brooches and head ornament. Each piece captures the gentle curves and cascading form of the flower that has drawn its inspiration from. Designed for the modern woman, the pieces are lightweight yet impactful, offering both comfort and statement equally. The collection embraces versatility and style, making it ideal for college-goers, working professionals, and women across all age group who seek elegance with meaning.
Speaking about the creative process, Anupam Karmakar, Creative Head at VBJ Since 1900 and World Skills Expert, said,“This collection is very personal to us. It represents a fusion of Indian heritage with modern artistry. The white floral inspiration felt sacred and serene – much like how jasmine holds meaning in every South Indian woman's life. And yet, we have reimagined it for the global stage. Whether it's a boardroom meeting or a festive gathering, these pieces adapt effortlessly.”
Rightly capturing the everyday functionality appeals to women who embrace luxury and sophistication, making it a desirable piece beyond traditional markets gives it an international standard. The Floral Collection will be available at all VBJ stores and online platforms. Select customisation options will be available upon request, further elevating the bespoke experience VBJ is known for. As one of a fifth-generation family-run brand, VBJ Since 1900 takes immense pride in being the makers of the historic Sengol, a sacred symbol of India's democratic journey. Rediscovered after 72 years, the Sengol was unearthed by the VBJ team, who meticulously researched and identified it. This significant discovery culminated in the Sengol being installed in India's new Parliament building, right beside the Speaker's chair-marking the brand's deep connection to India's rich cultural and national heritage.
About VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers
VBJ Since 1900, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers is one of South India's most trusted fine jewellery brands, offering exceptional value, diverse choices, and unmatched quality across diamond, gold, and silver jewellery
