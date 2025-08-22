Henry Edmund Launches Hilarious Cold War Saga With Debut Novel Welcome To The Cold War!

Author and Cold War veteran Henry Edmund has officially launched his debut novel, Welcome to the Cold War!: Book One of the Zombie Honky Goofball (or how I single-handedly won the Cold War with half my liver tied behind my back) Cold War Series, the first in a five-part historical fiction series blending absurdist humor, brutal honesty, and real-world military intelligence drama from the waning days of the Cold War.

The book offers readers a no-holds-barred look into life on the geopolitical knife's edge during the mid-to-late 1980s. Drawing heavily from Edmund's own experiences serving in the U.S. Air Force intelligence community, this irreverent tale takes place in the far reaches of the American empire, where troops drank hard, worked harder, and stared down the Soviet threat while their countrymen back home were fighting over Beanie Babies.

“Welcome to the Cold War!: Book One of the Zombie Honky Goofball (or how I single-handedly won the Cold War with half my liver tied behind my back) Cold War Series” immerses readers in a twisted memoir of Cold War absurdity. The novel introduces a main character who is up against it all:

“Thirsty wenches wanting sex and marriage, the threat of nuclear war, the joy of whiskey drinking, a crushing work schedule, homesickness, winter softball, tobacco addiction, the Yakuza, continual food poisoning from the chow hall, mediocre military leadership-and worse,” Edmund said.“All while preventing WWIII.”

Set against a backdrop of failing Soviet reform, red-eyed surveillance ops, and Reagan-era military posturing, Edmund's book skewers the bureaucracy, celebrates the bonds of military brotherhood, and provides an insider's look into the secretive, often ridiculous world of Cold War intelligence operations.

This first book sets the tone for the rest of the Zombie Honky Goofball series, which promises more tales from the edge of world-ending warfare and the drunken chaos that kept it all barely under control.

Welcome to the Cold War!: Book One of the Zombie Honky Goofball (or how I single-handedly won the Cold War with half my liver tied behind my back) Cold War Series is available now at Amazon .

About the Author:

Henry Edmund is a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer and Cold War veteran. His fiction draws from real-world experiences with a satirical edge, aiming to entertain, inform, and unsettle all at once.