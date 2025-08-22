Former Pediatric Nurse Lauren Molesworth Publishes New Children's Book: The Seven-Legged Astronaut

Former pediatric nurse and children's author Lauren Molesworth has announced the release of her newest children's picture book, The Seven-Legged Astronaut, published in February 2025. Since its release, the book has garnered attention from reading groups, children's book clubs, and educators for its scientific exploration, imagination, and heartfelt storytelling.

A hand-painted picture book aimed at young readers, The Seven-Legged Astronaut is the first in a planned series that follows a curious spider named Maurice on his whimsical quest through space and science. Maurice, a seven-legged spider with a deep hunger for knowledge, embarks on a journey fueled by wonder, questions, and the dream of finding connection in a world where he feels like an outsider.

Through the lens of a child's imagination and a family's passion for space exploration, Maurice's journey bridges fantasy and reality, introducing young minds to scientific curiosity while encouraging empathy, acceptance, and friendship.

"This story was born from my desire to inspire young readers to love science, expand their vocabulary with a bit of quirky humor, and develop a healthy respect for wildlife," said Molesworth. "Raised by scientist parents in the great Australian bush, my childhood was filled with both scientific exploration and close encounters with the natural world. That upbringing is what shaped me, and it continues to influence the stories I tell today."

"Initially, I was inspired by Beatrix Potter, especially her watercolors and the way she wove dialect and personality into her stories," Molesworth continued. "I feel I share that tone of humor and storytelling, while keeping my style unique and rooted in my own life experience."

With a mission to spark children's curiosity and build emotional literacy, The Seven-Legged Astronaut introduces readers to the idea that even the most unlikely of creatures can dream big, ask questions, and find true companionship.

The Seven-Legged Astronaut is now available for purchase on Amazon.

About Lauren Molesworth

Lauren Molesworth, a former pediatric nurse, draws inspiration from her childhood in the Australian bush and her experiences with illness and healing. Her whimsical, science-infused stories encourage young readers that friendship can be found anywhere, even in the most unexpected creatures and places.