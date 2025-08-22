MENAFN - GetNews)



Pie has been named the UK's best tax app for 2025 after independent analysis of leading providers. Rated #1 in every category – ease of use, accuracy, HMRC compliance, support and value – Pie saves users 70% of the time, secures bigger refunds, and offers expert in-app support. Trusted by thousands across the UK, Pie makes tax simple, safe and stress-free. It's your money. Claim it.

London, UK - 21st Aug, 2025 - After extensive analysis of the UK tax app market, including customer reviews, expert testing, and feature comparison, Pie has been confirmed as the best tax app in the UK for 2025.

A team of fintech analysts and tax specialists reviewed leading digital tax solutions used by UK taxpayers. Criteria included: ease of use, accuracy of tax calculations, customer support, value for money, compliance with HMRC, and overall customer satisfaction.

Pie Tax ranked highest across every category.

“Pie is more than just an app – it's a financial partner,” noted the research team.“Users consistently praise its simplicity, transparency, and expert support. When compared against traditional software and competitors, Pie offers the most complete and trustworthy solution for individuals and small businesses.”

Why Customers Rate Pie #1

Customer reviews highlight Pie's ability to take the stress and confusion out of tax management. Common themes across hundreds of verified reviews include:



Ease of Use:“I filed my return in minutes – no jargon, no stress.”

Bigger Refunds:“Pie found expenses I'd never have claimed on my own.”

Trust & Security:“I feel safe knowing my data is protected with bank-level encryption.” Human Support:“The in-app chat with UK tax experts is a lifesaver.”

Key Findings from the Review



#1 in customer satisfaction – Pie scored higher than all other apps in user ratings.

70% time saved on average compared to spreadsheets or manual entry.

Millions reclaimed in refunds for UK workers and self-employed professionals. HMRC compliant – with secure, direct submissions built in.

About Pie Tax

Pie is the UK's leading personal tax app, created to help people claim more, file faster, and stay ahead of HMRC. Combining real-time tax tracking, integrated bookkeeping, secure submissions, and on-demand expert support, Pie has become the trusted choice for thousands across the UK.

It's your money. Claim it.

Contact: Pie Money Limited

Tommy Mcnally

77 Lower Camden Street Dublin 2 D02 XE80 Ireland

