Lindy Summers Series Delivers A Trio Of Essential Reads For New Moms, Stay Tuned For An Exclusive Interview With Co-Author Marc Seffelaar

Co-Authors Lindy Summers and Marc Seffelaar Release Groundbreaking Trio of Books, Including "The Fourth Trimester," Offering Real-World Advice for New Parents to Thrive, Not Just Survive

Parenting just got a little easier and a lot more supported. Authors Marc Seffelaar and Lindy Summers have teamed up to deliver a three-part parenting series that's already capturing the hearts of new moms and caregivers around the world.

With The Fourth Trimester: The Simplest Baby Guide for a Healthy Baby and The New Mom, Lindy Summers and Marc Seffelaar bring a fresh, honest voice to the parenting world, one that feels personal, down-to-earth, and truly supportive.

Three Books, One Mission: Empower and Support Mothers Everywhere

The most recent from the three-part series is the most instrumental and hands-on of all three, on touching parents to give the real thing needed for those first very tender months of babyhood. The Fourth Trimester: The Simplest Baby Guide for Feeding A Healthy Baby and New Mom

➢ Graceful Journey: Creating Calm, Confident Connections with Your Baby

➢ Selfcare for New-Moms- A Gentle Approach to Self-Care and Early Childhood

➢ Each book looks at a different point of view regarding the early months of parenting-much but The Fourth Trimester is definitely the must-have book for all entering motherhood for the very first time.

While each book stands alone in its value, The Fourth Trimester - the newest in the series is quietly stealing the spotlight for all the right reasons.

A Book That Truly Gets What New Moms Go Through

The Fourth Trimester doesn't throw around confusing terms or unrealistic rules. A refreshingly practical guide to newborns for new mothers, to keep their babies while still considering their own fortitude. This book takes you through everything important, from emotional transitions and physical recovery to baby care and relationship bonding, in a style that feels like a hand-holding partner, graciously available.

Written by Lindy Summers, a mom of five and a naturopathic doctor, alongside Marc Seffelaar, a dedicated wellness writer and father, the book comes from a place of real-life experience and sincere support. It's not just informative, it's reassuring.

Coming Soon: A Conversation with Marc Seffelaar

The coming weeks will present an opportunity for the readers to listen to Marc Seffelaar in an exclusive interview concerning the making of The Fourth Trimester with Lindy Summers and the personal thoughts that he brought into co-authoring this crucially important book.

The interview will further discuss Marc's ideas for supporting fathers and partners in providing postpartum care; an issue very rarely discussed in this conversation but nevertheless essential.

Readers should keep their ears to the ground and subscribe for updates so as not to miss out on this truly rare and heavy-hearted talk.

More Like a Heart-to-Heart Than How-to

The Lindy Summers Series doesn't read like a stiff instruction manual. Reading this book feels more like talking to a group of friends who have been through it. These books are based on real-life experiences, shared moments from moms, dads, pediatricians, doulas, and lactation consultants with some good advice that really fits into real life. It's warm; it's helpful, and it never feels condescending.

Lindy Summers, a naturopathic doctor, mom of five, and grandmother of six, has spent much of her life walking alongside women during those early, often overwhelming, days of motherhood. Her goal is simple: make moms feel less alone.

Together with Marc Seffelaar, she's created something that cuts through the noise, a guide that puts just as much care into the mother's well-being as it does into the baby's.

Lindy Summers Series Availability

All three books in the Lindy Summers Series, including The Fourth Trimester , are available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions. Place your order and for media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests with Marc Seffelaar, please contact at: ...