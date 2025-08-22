Blaze Xpress Ignites Community Spirit At The Big E Fair

Blaze Xpress Logo

Blaze Xpress is Massachusetts first licensed cannabis delivery service, partners with The Big E fair for the "Big E Blaze to Win" Sweepstakes, offering $10 off.

HOLYOKE, MA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BlazeXpress, Western Massachusetts' first licensed cannabis delivery dispensary offering free, discreet home delivery, is partnering with The Big E fair to launch the“Big E Blaze to Win” Sweepstakes. Headquartered in Springfield, BlazeXpress provides adults 21+ with a legal, safe, and convenient alternative to in-person dispensary visits, ensuring every product is lab-tested and delivered with the utmost discretion.BlazeXpress is demystifying cannabis access by educating local residents on its state-licensed delivery service. During the 17-day celebration at The Big E, attendees can enter Promo Code“Big E Blaze to Win” at checkout to enter the Sweepstakes and get $10 Off on Your 1st order.“The biggest hurdle in our industry isn't competition; it's awareness,” said a company spokesperson.“Our sweepstakes is an invitation for our neighbors to learn about a new, convenient, and fully legal option.” This first-of-its-kind community engagement strengthens trust and underscores BlazeXpress's commitment to customer education and social equity.As a delivery-only social equity business, BlazeXpress prioritizes privacy, safety, and community empowerment. Free, discreet delivery of premium cannabis products eliminates travel barriers, particularly for those in rural areas of Western Massachusetts. By tying its sweepstakes to a beloved New England tradition, the company showcases how innovation can enhance regional culture while normalizing legal cannabis delivery.About BlazeXpress: BlazeXpress is Western Massachusetts' first state-licensed cannabis delivery dispensary, dedicated to fast, reliable, and discreet service. Founded as a social equity company, it empowers local communities through education and employment initiatives, making legal cannabis accessible and trustworthy for responsible adults.For more information or to learn more about licensed cannabis delivery services, please contact their leasing office atCompany name: BlazeXpressAddress: 85 Sargeant St,City: HolyokeState: MassachusettsZip code: 01040Phone number: (413) 412-8525

