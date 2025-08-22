Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ADB Sells Three Billion USD 5-Year Global Benchmark Bond

ADB Sells Three Billion USD 5-Year Global Benchmark Bond


2025-08-22 12:07:14
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Aug 22 (NNN-PNA) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB), on Wednesday, priced a five-year global benchmark bond of three billion U.S. dollars, the proceeds of which will be part of ADB's ordinary capital resources, the multilateral development bank announced, yesterday.

The five-year bond, with a coupon rate of 3.750 percent per annum, payable semi-annually, and with a maturity date of Aug 28, 2030, was priced at 99.545 percent to yield 4.77 basis points, over the 3.875 percent U.S. Treasury notes, due in July, 2030.

The transaction was lead-managed by Citigroup, Nomura, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan.

The issue achieved wide primary market distribution with 41 percent placed in Asia; 35 percent in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and 24 percent in the Americas.

By investor type, 59 percent went to central banks and official institutions, 28 percent to banks, and 13 percent to fund managers and others.

ADB plans to raise about 36 to 37 billion dollars from the capital markets in 2025.– NNN-PNA

MENAFN22082025000200011047ID1109961718

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search