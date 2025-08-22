ADB Sells Three Billion USD 5-Year Global Benchmark Bond
The five-year bond, with a coupon rate of 3.750 percent per annum, payable semi-annually, and with a maturity date of Aug 28, 2030, was priced at 99.545 percent to yield 4.77 basis points, over the 3.875 percent U.S. Treasury notes, due in July, 2030.
The transaction was lead-managed by Citigroup, Nomura, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan.
The issue achieved wide primary market distribution with 41 percent placed in Asia; 35 percent in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and 24 percent in the Americas.
By investor type, 59 percent went to central banks and official institutions, 28 percent to banks, and 13 percent to fund managers and others.
ADB plans to raise about 36 to 37 billion dollars from the capital markets in 2025.– NNN-PNA
