Nigeria Deports 60 Chinese, 39 Filipino Scammers
Nigeria has deported 102 foreigners, including 60 Chinese nationals and 39 Filipinos convicted of“cyber-terrorism and internet fraud”, its anti-corruption agency said
ABUJA, Aug 22 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Nigeria has deported 102 foreigners, including 60 Chinese nationals and 39 Filipinos convicted of“cyber-terrorism and internet fraud”, its anti-corruption agency said.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had said in an earlier statement that 50 Chinese were among the latest deportees, which included a Tunisian.
The agency's spokesman, Dele Oyewale, later said that another 39 Filipinos, 10 Chinese and two Kazakhstanis had also been repatriated since Aug 15.
More deportations were scheduled in the coming days, he added.
The EFCC released pictures of Asian men wearing surgical face masks, lining up at airport check-in counters.
The deportees were among 792 suspected cybercriminals arrested in a single operation in the affluent Victoria Island area of Lagos last December.
At least 192 of those arrested were foreign nationals, of whom 148 were Chinese, the EFCC said.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has a reputation for internet fraudsters known in local slang as“Yahoo Boys”.
The EFCC has raided several hideouts where young criminals learn scamming skills.
According to the agency, foreign gangs recruited Nigerian accomplices to find victims online through phishing scams. The attackers typically try to deceive victims into transferring them money or revealing sensitive information such as passwords.
The scams target mostly Americans, Canadians, Mexicans and Europeans.
Experts also warn that foreign“cybercrime syndicates” have set up operations in the country to exploit its weak cyber security systems. - NNN-AGENCIES
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment