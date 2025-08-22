Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Narendra Modi Mourns NRI Tycoon Lord Swraj Paul, Hails His Legacy Of Philanthropy And Public Service

2025-08-22 12:03:09
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 August took to X and mourned NRI tycoon Swraj Paul while hailing his legacy of philanthropy and public service.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Swaraj Paul Ji. His contributions to industry, philanthropy and public service in the UK, and his unwavering support for closer ties with India will always be remembered. I fondly recall our many interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

