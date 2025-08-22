Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued In THESE Places Check

Due to the active southwest monsoon and a new vortex in South Bengal, scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted until next Monday. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in several districts, including Kolkata

Kolkata Weather

There were heavy storms and rain throughout July. After a little respite on the first day of August, the weather is the same. The southwest monsoon has become active in South Bengal at the end of the month. It's raining because of that. A vortex has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. It's raining because of its influence.

Due to this, there will be scattered heavy to very heavy rain till next Monday. There will be light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in the district. Gusty winds will also blow. The wind will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph during this time.According to sources, a new vortex has formed in the North Bay of Bengal. Due to which in the area adjacent to Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Meanwhile, the monsoon axis is gradually moving north actively. Due to which a lot of water vapor is entering the state. And because of this, it is raining in South Bengal.Rain will increase today, Friday and Saturday. Winds will blow at 30 to 40 kmph. Heavy rain is likely in Kolkata, East Burdwan, East and West Murshidabad, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, and East Midnapore districts. Humidity will remain high today. The rain will continue until Monday. Meanwhile, fishing has been banned in the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal due to rough seas.Due to the rain, the temperature in the city is below normal. Today the maximum temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius. Today it will rain 2-3 centimeters per hour anywhere in Kolkata. According to experts, Kolkata will float today.