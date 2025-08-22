Karnataka: Greater Bengaluru Governance Amendment Bill 2025 Passed In Council

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed in the Legislative Council on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, tabled the Bill. The Legislative Council passed the Bill after a brief discussion. It was passed in the Legislative Assembly a few days ago.

Amendment Clarifies Role Of Greater Bengaluru Authority

Speaking after tabling the Bill, the Deputy Chairman Shivakumar said,“This amendment clarifies that the Greater Bengaluru Authority doesn't interfere in the functioning of the corporations in violation of the 74th Amendment of the Constitution.”

Replying to queries from members Govindaraju, TA Saravana, HS Gopinath, he said,“Different parties are in power in the government and corporations. This amendment ensures that the government doesn't have any overbearing power over the corporations.”

"Some people have talked about ward restructuring based on population. As per the 2011 census, there were about 18000 people in each ward, but now it would be 30,000. We will take members' feedback when we are adding new areas to the corporations," he added.

BBMP Division To Be Completed By September

Earlier in May, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

On May 25, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) division would be completed by September 15, and the Greater Bengaluru Authority would be formed after that.