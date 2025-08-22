Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rains Predicted For The Next 5 Days? Check Here

Telangana has been experiencing continuous rainfall for past few days. The Meteorological Department has announced that the weather will remain cool across Telangana on Friday, and there is a possibility of rain in several places for the next 5 days

The monsoon trough continues at an altitude of 1.5 km up to the east-central Bay of Bengal, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center. Due to its influence, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in several parts of Telangana until the 27th of this month. Showers have already been reported in some districts.

The Meteorological Center has warned of the possibility of thunder, lightning, and winds with speeds of 30-40 km per hour in Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts on Friday. In the last 24 hours, rainfall of 2.95 cm was recorded in Jainath, Kumrambheem Asifabad district, 2.55 cm in Wajedu, Mulugu district, 2.33 cm in Kannayiguda, 1.61 cm in Gattu, and 1.60 cm in Palimela, Bhupalpally district.According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of continued rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Light to moderate rain is expected for the next five days. There is also a chance of rain in Tamil Nadu and Yanam, and thunderstorms are possible in some areas, the IMD clarified. Heavy rain is expected in coastal Andhra on the 25th and 26th, and in Karnataka and Kerala on the 26th and 27th.Winds are expected to blow at 47 kmph in the Arabian Sea and 39 kmph in the Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds in AP are expected to be 13 kmph and in Telangana 15 kmph. In terms of temperatures, they are rising to 31-34 degrees Celsius in AP, with higher temperatures expected in coastal areas. Chittoor, Nellore, Guntur, Ongole, and Tirupati are expected to experience higher temperatures. Telangana is recording temperatures of 29-31 degrees Celsius.