Explosions Over Kyiv As Russia Launches Air Attack Days After Trumpputin Meet

Kyiv shook with explosions as Russia launched a massive air assault, just days after the Trump–Putin summit. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted several missiles, but damage and injuries were reported across Kyiv, Lviv, and Mukachevo. Zelenskyy slammed Moscow, warning the world that Russia is not seeking peace.

