Arab-Brazilian Chamber Receives UFABC Students
Students from fields such as Economics, Public Policy, and International Relations took part in the visit, along with a faculty member, in a group led by International Relations professor Bruno Mendelski. The professor described different factors motivating the students' interest in the Arab world and their participation in the visit, such as some working with foreign trade and economics, others learning the Arabic language, and even an interest in the region's political issues.
There are several projects related to the Arab world at UFABC , such as the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies, which also involves the university's International Relations and Middle East Professor Mohammed Nadir, who organized the visit. As part of this engagement with regional issues, various research projects are being developed, and a book is also expected to be published.
The group was welcomed by ABCC Marketing Director Silvia Antibas and Market Intelligence Manager Marcus Vinícius. The students attended a lecture on the work carried out by the ABCC, from certifying export documents to organizing business participation in trade fairs and providing tailored consultancy for companies. Antibas spoke to the students about the ABCC's cultural initiatives and its efforts to bring Brazilians and Arabs closer in this area.
The students also received information on the economic profile of Arab countries and trade with Brazil and learned about particularities to consider when engaging with the region, such as Ramadan, the Islamic holy month during which activities are partially halted in these countries. The Arab market as an alternative for Brazilian products subject to U.S. tariffs was also discussed.
Translated by Guilherme MirandaIsaura Daniel/ANBAIsaura Daniel/ANBA
The post Arab-Brazilian Chamber receives UFABC students appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
