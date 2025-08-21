Arab-Brazilian Chamber Receives UFABC Students

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Undergraduate and graduate students from the Federal University of ABC got a closer look at the reality of trade between Brazil and Arab countries during a visit on Thursday (21) to the headquarters of the(ABCC) in São Paulo. The public university has campi in the cities of Santo André and São Bernardo do Campo in Greater São Paulo.

Students from fields such as Economics, Public Policy, and International Relations took part in the visit, along with a faculty member, in a group led by International Relations professor Bruno Mendelski. The professor described different factors motivating the students' interest in the Arab world and their participation in the visit, such as some working with foreign trade and economics, others learning the Arabic language, and even an interest in the region's political issues.

Silvia Antibas (at the podium) spoke about the cultural work of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber

There are several projects related to the Arab world at UFABC , such as the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies, which also involves the university's International Relations and Middle East Professor Mohammed Nadir, who organized the visit. As part of this engagement with regional issues, various research projects are being developed, and a book is also expected to be published.

The group was welcomed by ABCC Marketing Director Silvia Antibas and Market Intelligence Manager Marcus Vinícius. The students attended a lecture on the work carried out by the ABCC, from certifying export documents to organizing business participation in trade fairs and providing tailored consultancy for companies. Antibas spoke to the students about the ABCC's cultural initiatives and its efforts to bring Brazilians and Arabs closer in this area.

The students also received information on the economic profile of Arab countries and trade with Brazil and learned about particularities to consider when engaging with the region, such as Ramadan, the Islamic holy month during which activities are partially halted in these countries. The Arab market as an alternative for Brazilian products subject to U.S. tariffs was also discussed.

