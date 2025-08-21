Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japanese Inflation Staying Above 3% Raises Chances Of Rate Hike

Japanese Inflation Staying Above 3% Raises Chances Of Rate Hike


2025-08-21 11:04:46
(MENAFN- ING)
3.1% YoY Consumer price inflation

Core inflation excluding fresh food and energy : 3.4% YoY
As expected
Core inflation remains well above 3%, raising odds of BoJ action

Japanese headline inflation eased to 3.1% year-on-year in July (versus 3.3% in June and a market consensus of 3.1%). Falling energy prices and government subsidies on utilities (-0.2%) and education fees (-5.6%) were the main reasons for the deceleration. Food prices accelerated to 7.6% from the previous month's 7.2%. Overall price pressures have clearly slowed this year, with headline inflation decelerating since peaking at 4% in January. However, we should note that core inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, has actually been rising to 3.4% in July from 1.9% in July 2024. This suggests underlying price pressures are building up steadily. Rents have been rising steadily. Soaring rice prices have also been pushing up manufactured food and eating-out prices.

Headline CPI vs Core CPI


Source: CEIC BoJ watch : October hike is likely

Going forward, core inflation is likely to remain above 3% for an extended period, even though headline inflation may fall to a level of 2%. This will support the Bank of Japan's policy of normalisation. We expect the BoJ to raise its policy rate in October. The surprisingly robust second-quarter GDP figures demonstrate the economy's resilience despite the headwinds of US tariffs. While there's still much uncertainty surrounding the tariffs, the BoJ should welcome the 15% tariff deal for now. Even so, the BoJ will need a couple of months to assess its impact. October is usually a month when companies raise their prices for the second half of their financial year. Thus, the BoJ would like to confirm whether the tariffs are affecting businesses' pricing behaviour before taking action.

MENAFN21082025000222011065ID1109961529

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search