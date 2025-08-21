Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ZCASH Wave Analysis 21 August 2025


2025-08-21 11:04:38
ZCASH: ⬆️ Buy

– ZCASH broke daily Falling Wedge

– Likely to rise to resistance level 43.15

ZCASH cryptocurrency recently reversed from the support area between the support level 34.30 (which has been reversing the price from May) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 34.30 created the daily morning Star which was followed by the upward impulse which broke the daily Falling Wedge from May.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

ZCASH cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 43.15, top of the previous correction iv.

