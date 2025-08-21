Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With Ugandan President Museveni

2025-08-21 11:00:19

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to discuss opportunities to deepen U.S.-Uganda cooperation on migration, reciprocal trade, and commercial ties. The Secretary also thanked Uganda for providing a model of regional stability including its valuable contributions to peacekeeping in East Africa.

