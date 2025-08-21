Published Names Of All Excluded Voters, Election Commission Tells Supreme Court Hearing Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has submitted before the Supreme Court that it has published the booth-wise list of nearly 65 lakh voters whose names are missing from the draft rolls along with reasons for their exclusion. in compliance with the court's directions on transparency in Bihar's electoral roll revision.

The move comes ahead of crucial hearing on petitions alleging large-scale deletions during the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise today. The top court's two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi are scheduled to hear the matter at 2 PM today.

“That in light of the order passed by this Hon'ble Court, the booth-wise list of about 65 lakh persons whose names do not appear in the Draft electoral Roll has been published on the website of all 38 District Election Officers in the State of Bihar, along with reasons for their non-inclusion in the Draft Electoral Roll, i.e., whether it is on account of death, shifting of ordinary residence or duplicate entries,” the poll body said in its affidavit submitted on Thursday, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court in its August 14 interim order directed the Election Commission to place the names of all excluded voters in the public domain by August 19, with details of whether the omission was due to death, migration, duplication, or other reasons.

The SC had asked the poll panel to display the lists in EPIC-based searchable format on the websites of all district electoral officers and the state's chief electoral officer, as well as at panchayat and block offices.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar has snowballed into a political flashpoint. The opposition INDIA bloc has alleged that the revision could disenfranchise millions of legitimate voters, fearing its replication elsewhere in the country, which would allegedly benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A batch of petitions by political leaders, civil society groups and activists have challenged its legality and fairness of SIR. The Election Commission has defended SIR saying it is necessary to update rolls that have not undergone intensive revision for nearly two decades.